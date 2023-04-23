'Be the voice': Veteran's services fair seeks to reach out to veterans with need, event planned on May 18 at the Rome Civic Center

“Every single veteran that comes in here let them leave with a solution,” she told the group planning a veterans fair on May 18. The plan, make sure all veterans get the benefits of services that are available and let them know their service is still appreciated.

As they gather groups who we think of as traditionally providing services for veterans, Kim Scofi, the founder of United Military Care, said “they just sometimes need a little help navigating to find the services they need. We want to help them to get it down.”

