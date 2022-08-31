It's official.
Former Calhoun High School football star Baylon Spector is now a member of the Buffalo Bills.
The 2017 Calhoun graduate and former Clemson standout was named to the squad after the league-mandated preseason cuts were announced Tuesday, making Spector, a seventh-round draft choice in April's draft, now a rookie in the National Football League.
"It's exciting. I mean that's what you work for your whole life," he told a group of reporters after Tuesday's practice when he knew he was on the 53-man roster the team had to turn into the league. "You put the work in. You go through camp. You just take it day-by-day and finally here it comes. So it's exciting. I'm very grateful."
Spector said he really hasn't been sweating cut-day over the past few days because he felt like he had truly left it all out on the field.
"I just felt like I had put my best foot forward during training camp and during the preseason and so at the end of the day, I felt like doing that (was) really all I could do, so I wasn't too anxious," he said. "I was just a little to excited to figure out what would happen, knowing that I put my best foot forward."
He said he wasn't sure what would happen on Tuesday but he was confident in his play from when training camp opened in late July.
"I felt like I did the best I could possibly do and that's all you can do," Spector said. "You see other decisions and you think, wow, it truly is a business. As a rookie, you see other guys leave, other guys get cut, and you see it is a business and it's part of it. As a rookie you see that part, it keeps you humble and keeps you working."
