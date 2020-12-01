Ringgold's teams made the short drive to Varnell on Tuesday to face off with Coahulla Creek in their Region 6-AAA season debuts. However, it was a long ride back to Catoosa County as the Blue-and-White suffered a sweep.
Coahulla Creek girls 63, Ringgold 52
The state-ranked Lady Colts trailed by four at the end of the first quarter, but outscored the Lady Tigers 12-4 in the second period before taking the lead for good with a decisive 24-10 third quarter.
Katelyn Richards had 19 points for Coahulla Creek.
Rachel Lopez led all scorers with 21 points for Ringgold (1-1, 0-1). Maggie Reed finished with seven points. Riley Nadaley had six points and seven rebounds, while Jade Gainer had six points and six boards. Five points from Baileigh Pitts, four by Caroline Hemphill and three from Amber Gainer rounded out the scoring.
Coahulla Creek boys 48, Ringgold 36
The Tigers scored half of their points in a fourth-quarter comeback attempt, but still fell 12 short of the Colts in the nightcap.
Sam Reed led the Colts with 11 points.
Brevin Massengale had nine points for the Tigers (0-2, 0-1), followed by O'Reilly Matthews with eight and Christian Balistreri with seven. Gage Long added six points, while Jordan Wideman and Cooper Sexton had three each.
Ringgold will travel to Adairsville for region games on Friday night before a trip to Rossville on Saturday night to take on Ridgeland.