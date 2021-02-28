For the third year in a row, Cedartown’s girls basketball team fell in the first round of the state playoffs.
The Lady Bulldogs suffered a big setback at top-five Marist last Tuesday, Feb. 23, falling 57-24.
It marks the second year Cedartown has been blown out by Marist in the opening round of the tournament.
Marist was able to put a poor shooting performance in the first period behind them, quickly building a double-digit halftime lead. The Lady War Eagles continued to pile it on in the second half, converting a last-second jumper to win 57-24 in Atlanta.
Keke Turner had 12 points and 2 rebounds in her final game as a Lady Bulldog. Fellow seniors Qiana Watson and Zoe Diamond Pasley had 5 points each, while junior Marycille Brumby ended up with 2 points and 4 rebounds.
Despite falling, the 2021 campaign should still be viewed as a success. First-year head coach Levi Wigley stated in the preseason that his goals were to perform well in non-region play, compete for a region title, and qualify for the postseason. The Lady Bulldogs went 5-2 in non-region contests and won the 2020 Hilburn-Patterson Haralson County Invitational Tournament. Cedartown finished third in the regular season in Region 7-4A and qualified as a four-seed in the playoffs after the region tournament.
The Lady Bulldogs will be missing the efforts of five seniors as they prepare for next season. Guards Keke Turner and Qiana Watson, two four-year starters who scored over 1000 points at the varsity level, graduate in May. Key contributors Zoe Diamond Pasley and Carlie Holland will also be missed, along with Rockmart transfer Janaza Hutchins who spent her final season at CHS.
At final check, the Lady Bulldogs finished 2021 with a 14-9 overall record and went 8-4 in region play. A solid group of playmakers return next season, led by the junior Brumby and sophomores Kam Cochran and Makayla Jordan. Cedartown has now qualified for the postseason for three years in a row, and Wigley’s objective now turns to getting over the hump that is the first round.