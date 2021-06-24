When the Atlanta Hawks reached the playoffs, many saw them facing the upbeat New York Knicks in the first round and predicted a quick exit.
Knicks in five. Knicks in six. Very few thought the Hawks would last in the playoffs.
It was understandable why people thought this might happen.
A team that was 14-20 on March 1 ended up 41-31 on May 16. The team went 27-11 in just over 10 weeks.
But that was the regular season, and the playoffs are a whole different animal.
How would a newly built young team with an interim head coach respond in the playoffs?
The answer: Quick work of the Knicks in five, then a stunning thriller over the Philadelphia 76ers in seven.
And just Wednesday, the Hawks pulled off another stunner, defeating the host Milwaukee Bucks 116-113 to take a 1-0 series lead in the best-of-7 Eastern Conference Finals.
History. The victory marked the first-ever conference-final win for the Hawks since the franchise moved to Atlanta in the late 1960s.
Make no mistake, this is a huge step forward for a franchise that has called Atlanta home for over 50 years.
How did it all happen? How has a team that was widely expected to not make it to the playoffs in early March, then not make it out of the first round in mid May, come this far?
Belief.
On the surface, it might sound cliche. But the more you hear it, and the more it’s backed up on the court, the more it resonates with the players, coaches and audience.
Trae Young has talked about it, Hawks coach Nate McMillan has talked about it. Heck, it’s even in the hashtag the Hawks use on Twitter: #BelieveAtlanta.
Sure, you can point to Young’s emergence as a prolific offensive threat from anywhere on the court, making coaches, current and former NBA stars and basketball fans everywhere take note. After all, he’s averaging 30.5 points per game and 10.5 assists per game in the playoffs.
You can point to improved defense and rebounding. Coaching. Individual contributions, from a John Collins dunk to a Danilo Gallinari post-up two or three pointer and, most recently, Kevin Huerter knocking down critical shots.
But in order for all of that to happen, there’s a element that brings everything into synchronization and that is the belief in one another. The ability to trust in each other working toward a common goal.
These playoffs have shown the Hawks can be down by double digits in the second half and storm back strong. Instead of the Hawks imploding and crumbling, they have become the comeback kids.
It’s a weird juxtaposition for an Atlanta team: as the playoffs have rolled on, the later the game gets, the more one gets the feeling the Hawks will somehow come back (if trailing), grab the lead and have more points than their opponent at the final buzzer.
After the Hawks lost Game 6 of the Eastern semifinals at home to 76ers, most people probably thought the run would come to a close 48 hours later in Philadelphia. The Hawks had played with house money and the combined talent of a No. 1 seed and luck had simply run out.
Not so. The Hawks were determined not to write another agonizing chapter in the history of Atlanta sports teams’ playoff performances.
Despite a poor shooting night from Young, Huerter stepped up in the biggest game of his life in front of a sold-out Philly arena. Atlanta won game seven by seven points, completing the upset.
The Hawks were not fazed by the Knicks, Sixers or, so far, Bucks. Regardless of the scores, Atlanta’s team chemistry has been on full display.
First Madison Square Garden, then Wells Fargo Center, and now Fiserv Forum have all seen late-game leads for their respective hometown teams evaporate right before their very eyes.
The Hawks are being dubbed by some as the “Cinderella” team of the playoffs.
They want not only the city or the state to know they are not scared of anyone or any situation. They want the whole country to know it too.
The kids from Atlanta have come to play. And they play all 48 minutes.
There’s a fundamental difference in saying you believe in something and actually believing it. Right now, the Hawks believe it wholeheartedly.