Bark City is just one example of how the city of Fort Oglethorpe engages with citizens, both human and canine.
Council member Rhonda James attended a GMA (Georgia Municipal Association) class where the idea was presented. She and her husband, David Betty, decided that it was a way to honor the loss of their beloved rescue dog, Seven, a Jack Russell mix, while providing a safe place for dogs to enjoy.
The Bark City Committee was founded to make the dream of dog owners and lovers a reality. Property was generously donated for the project by the owners of Hardees on Battlefield Parkway. This area is near City Hall and along the municipal trail where a large area is now fenced for large breeds and another for small. Featuring benches, shade trees, and bark chip turf, Bark City is the place to meet old friends and make new ones.
Seeing his dream a reality, David Betty was overjoyed when Bark City was dedicated to him at the December 2020 Fort Oglethorpe City Council meeting at the suggestion of council member Paula Stinnett.
Friends and family gathered to embrace as tears of joy rolled down everyone's faces when the dedication was made. Council member James stated “The dedication was one of the happiest moments in his life.”
David left us recently, however, his memory lives on with every happy hound that bounds through the gates at Bark City! Hope to see you and your fur baby there soon!