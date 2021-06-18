There's a new spot in town for Gordon County's furry residents to get the royal treatment.
Bark Avenue officially opened its doors on June 1, downtown at 234 King St., across from Calhoun Farm Supply.
A full service grooming and boarding business, owner Kayla Brannon says she offers all the traditional haircuts, nail trimmings and both long and short term boarding options.
"I just really like it," said Brannon, who has been in the grooming business for the last four years. “It’s all about the animals."
It's not always sunshine and rainbows dealing with her clients' dogs and cats, but Brannon says, in the end, it's worth it.
"Sometimes it's hard ... it’s definitely not always easy," Brannon said. "You have to have patience for it. It’s very labor intensive, and can be very stressful at times. It’s not for someone who doesn’t have patience, that's for sure, but when all the hard stuff is over, it's nice to see the excitement of the animals and their parents when they come for pick up."
Brannon says in the grooming business, the pets and their owners can quickly become like part of the family.
"All of them have different personalities and you get to know each dog when they come back time after time," Brannon said. "It’s like you’re getting custody for a little while, and at the end of the day when they’re excited and their parents think they’re so cute ... it's rewarding. I just like being around animals in general."
Getting her new business off the ground has been going well so far, according to Brannon.
"The whole process of getting has been going pretty smoothly," Brannon said. "We haven't run into a whole lot of problems."
Bark Avenue can be reached at 678-899-4258, or by messaging the business Facebook page at facebook.com/barkavenuegroomandboard.