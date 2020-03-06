Conservative Republican John Barge qualified Wednesday for Georgia’s 14th Congressional District race.
John is 100% pro-Trump and his campaign will focus on his commitment to work with the president to drain the liberal swamp, secure the border, create high-paying jobs, and defend our rural communities and our way of life. He is pro-life, pro-family, pro-Second Amendment and will protect these and other conservative values for Northwest Georgia.
John is a 30+ year resident of Floyd County, with roots dating back in Georgia to the late 1700’s. John graduated from Berry College in Rome with a bachelor’s degree and from the University of West Georgia with both master’s and specialist’s degrees. He went on to earn a doctorate in educational leadership from the University of Georgia. John spent 30 years serving Georgia’s children including teaching English at Armuchee High School and serving as an assistant principal in both Rome City and Floyd County Schools. Additionally, John served as Georgia’s State School Superintendent.
John has faced tough times and tackled difficult problems throughout his life. He has stood up to injustice, fought for our children, and defended his faith in the public square. When Washington tried to tell John how Georgia must evaluate teachers or risk losing funding, John went to Washington and fought and retained both the right to evaluate our teachers on our terms and our money!
John is the only candidate in the race with experience fighting Washington on behalf of Georgia citizens. Now, he is ready to tackle the biggest problem of them all: Nancy Pelosi’s socialist squad in D.C.
John has been married to his wife Loraine, a three-time cancer survivor, for 29 years. They have a daughter and son-in-law, Emma and Landon Rikel and three grandchildren.