Rankin 1.jpeg

Before going into the baptismal pool of the Lakepoint Indoor Pavilion Jason Rankin, of Lindale, was eagerly anticipating the event.

"I’m really excited to really give my life to Jehovah and to serve him in the future. I have seen the blessings from Jehovah on my family, and I want to be a part of that,” Jason said.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In