Cases filed week of
Jan. 18, 2021
Chapter 7
Devin Jamarice Ware, 3 Canasauga Place.
Rex Allen Trivette, 115 Glendale Road.
Chapter 11
None.
Chapter 13
Willie Franklin Daniel, 402 Billy Pyle Road.
Robert L. and Mary K. Hines, P.O. Box 462 Trion.
