About bankruptcies: In a Chapter 7 bankruptcy case the individual debtor is permitted to retain certain exempt property, but the debtor’s remaining property is gathered and sold by a trustee from whom creditors will receive repayment. It may also be used by businesses that wish to liquidate and terminate their business. Chapter 13 enables debtors, through court supervision and protection, to propose and carry out a repayment plan under which creditors are paid, in full or in part, in installments over a three-year period, during which time creditors are prohibited from starting or continuing collection efforts. Chapter 11 are reorganization proceedings generally for business entities; the debtor maintains control of the business in Chapter 11 (unless the Court appoints a trustee).
Cases filed week of Jan. 11, 2021
Chapter 7
James Rankin Sutherland, 349 Mount Vernon Drive, Calhoun.
Davontea J. and Angel A.M. Mallett, 411 Nixon Ave., Apt. B.
Martyna Gail Bartlett, 179 Taliaferro Springs Road, Lyerly.
Thomas Walter Gill, 30 10th St., Trion.
Tiffany Kay Golden, 211 Dugdown Road, Buchanan.
Telicia Latrikus Hood, 637 Blance Road, Apt. 2, Cedartown.
Chapter 11
None.
Chapter 13
Crystal Renee Lewis, 435 Wilshire Road.
Rodney Gene Waddell, 8 Maplewood Square.
Keith A. and Buffy M. Hebert, 1068 Old Rockmart Road.
Skylarr Marquanda Williams, 640 Warren Road, Apt. 8.