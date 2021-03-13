University of Tennessee at Chattanooga freshman Courtney Ball is the Southern Conference Softball Player of the Month for February, the league office announced last week. Ball, a native of Macon, Ga., starts at third base for head coach Frank Reed’s Mocs.
Ball recorded at least one hit in all seven games played to open her collegiate career in the month of February. She was 11 for 22 at the plate with three doubles, a home run and six RBIs. Slugging at a .773 clip, she also finished with a .500 on-base percentage.
Ball recorded a pair of three-hit games against Indiana State (Feb. 20) and Kennesaw State (Feb. 21), while driving in a combined five runs, posting two doubles and belting a home run during that stretch. She was named the Southern Conference Player of the Week on Feb. 22.