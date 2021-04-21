Ball Corp. has agreed to purchase approximately 109 acres at the intersection of Ga. 53 and 140 for a mammoth regional distribution center.
Just over two years ago Ball had agreed to purchase 67 acres in the Northwest Regional Industrial Park, off Ga. 53 in Shannon, for future growth. However, the site owned by the Gordon County-Floyd County Joint Development Authority ultimately did not meet the company’s needs.
The Rome-Floyd County Development Authority and Development Authority of Floyd County agreed to the new deal Tuesday morning.
It will lead to a 750,000-square-foot warehouse and distribution center on the property. Ball’s investment in the new facility is expected to be $51.8 million and create 70 new jobs over three years.
Ball has a major beverage container plant and a brand new recyclable aluminum cup manufacturing plant less than five miles from that site.
The company will pay $35,000 per acre for the parcel. A cell tower and easement allowing access to the tower is located on the western side of the tract. It is not included in the sale.
The sale will pay off the debt on the site and eliminate the interest payments on the bonds used to purchase the site. Floyd County has paid approximately $2 million in interest since the purchase of the property, which also includes the Lowe’s Distribution Center.
When the sale of the property closes, any money left over from the debt payment will be split between the two development authorities.
Ball will make a payment in lieu of taxes, amounting to $64,813 annually for 10 years, to the Rome-Floyd County Development Authority.
The first three years, the company will receive a 100% tax abatement. The next three years Ball will get a 75% tax break, then a 50% tax break for years seven though nine and a 25% break in year 10.