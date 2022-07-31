The cost of products and services continues to rise and organizations everywhere have increasingly been feeling the pressure to reevaluate budgets. It’s no different in school districts nationwide, with school boards making difficult decisions about which programs to keep and which will have to go in order to save money.
Music and arts programs often are the first to be cut when school budgets are tightened. The organization Save the Music says that, during the Great Recession in 2008 and 2009, per-pupil spending in public schools decreased by approximately 7 percent across the country. This led to a trickle-down effect that resulted in the cancellation of art and music programs. Since then, many districts have continued to cut arts programs due to budget limitations. COVID-19 also did little to help the situation.
Art program cutbacks are rarely met with open arms, and that resistance has a lot to do with the positive effects such offerings have on students’ academic performance.
Better test performance
Numerous studies have found a correlation between early introduction to music education and a number of benefits for children. Music education can help develop communication skills, brain plasticity, language, and motor skills. A study conducted by the University of California, Los Angeles used a database of more than 25,000 middle and high school students. The researchers found that students involved in arts performed better on standardized achievement tests than students with lower arts involvement. Furthermore, data from 2015 from The College Board, which produces the SAT, found students who took four years of arts and music classes while in high school scored an average of 92 points higher on their SATs than students who only took one-half year or less.
Improved emotional states
In addition to better performance on tests, a review in Frontiers in Psychology examined several studies linking arts and aesthetic experiences with “broad improvements” in people’s emotional states. Those improvements included greater psychological and physical well-being.
Community involvement
Participation and even appreciation of the arts can have an impact as well. Researchers from the Department of Public Administration at the University of Illinois Chicago found that being an art curator or audience member leads to high levels of civic engagement and social tolerance.
The support and therapy company Evolve Treatment Centers reports that involvement in music and arts leads to overall higher GPAs, higher scores in math and reading and a reduced risk of behavioral problems and suspensions.
Music and arts education are important to students’ development. Keeping these programs alive in schools can benefit students in many ways.
A growing emphasis on STEM has emerged within the educational sector over the last decade or more. Schools and students have put forth extraordinary effort into fostering science, technology, engineering, and mathematics in curriculums and through personal pursuits. Although there are many proponents of STEM classes and careers, many people feel that creative endeavors, namely arts education, have been largely pushed aside in favor of STEM. But as evidence that arts-based learning has a positive effect on all aspects of education continues to mount - including improving students' test scores on the SAT as well as in math and science - many educators are reintroducing art in schools. For example, prior to 2017, Mann Elementary School in Detroit had not offered art classes in 20 years. By 2017, some art and music classes had been restored. Students in Lebanon, Penn. also are learning the importance of the arts through the STEAM concept. First implemented by the Rhode Island School of Design, the "A" in STEAM stands for "Arts." STEAM encourages students to think not only analytically but creatively, essentially blending the best of math and science with the arts. A recent study from PayScale.com even notes that graduates obtaining art degrees from certain schools can expect healthy returns on their educational investments. This furthers the push for a reintroduction of arts education, as it indicates that a career in the arts can be a potentially lucrative pursuit.
