One of the 20 men indicted in a RICO investigation that resulted from numerous smash and grab burglaries across North Georgia back in 2016 has been arrested and returned to Rome where the trial is expected to take place, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Labrinzo Cortez Matthews, 26, of Atlanta is charged with violating the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organization law for his role in the series of burglaries across Floyd County and other jurisdictions across the state five years ago.
The Floyd County Grand Jury returned true bills of indictment against 20 people in the case last Friday.