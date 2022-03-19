Local and state law enforcement agencies are looking for clues in the death of a Cedartown man after his body was found in a toolbox on the side of a rural Polk County Road.
According to police, Polk County Public Works employees found the body in an abandoned toolbox along Esom Hill Road before 9:40 a.m. Tuesday, March 15, between Ga. 100 and Prior Station Road west of Cedartown.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was requested by the Polk County Police Department to assist with the death investigation, and the body was transported to the GBI Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy.
Authorities later identified the man as 40-year-old LaChancey Colon Dayton Williams of Cedartown.
No further information about the discovery has been released and GBI spokesperson Nelly Miles said the death remains under investigation.
Anyone with information concerning Williams' death is encouraged to contact the Polk County Police at 770-748-7331 and ask to speak with Sergeant Raybun, or contact the GBI tip line at 1-800-597-TIPS (8477).
A celebration of life for Williams was held Saturday at Smith & Miller Funeral Home in Cedartown.
According to his obituary, Williams had been a self-employed painter for many years, was an avid fan of Alabama football and enjoyed fishing.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Dallas Williams. He is survived by five children — Dayton Williams, Douglas Williams, Dakota Timms, Dalton Williams and Miley Williams.
He had family throughout Polk County and southern Floyd County.