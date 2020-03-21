Australia has unveiled a 66.4 billion Australian dollar ($38.50 billion) stimulus package in a bid to ward off a recession and safeguard employment from the coronavirus pandemic.
The package includes cash payments for eligible small businesses and welfare recipients. The total economic assistance packages so far total almost 10% of the country’s GDP.
Australia has recorded more than 1,000 cases of the virus as fears heighten that it is headed for its first recession in nearly three decades.
Prime Minister Scott Morrison says: “We want to help businesses keep going as best they can or to pause instead of falling apart. We want to ensure that when this crisis has passed Australia can bounce back.”
He says more draconian social distancing measures would be considered during a Cabinet meeting Sunday.
Sydney’s iconic Bondi Beach was closed on Saturday after thousands of people flouted regulations that prohibit more than 500 people gathering.