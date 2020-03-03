AUGUSTA — Augusta National Golf Club’s footprint continues to increase.
A club-affiliated corporate entity has acquired more than $6 million worth of real estate in recent weeks, The Augusta Chronicle reported.
The purchases include a Wendy’s fast-food restaurant on Washington Road and several homes in the West Terrace neighborhood.
The eight properties, totaling just over three acres, will be added to the more than $200 million in west Augusta land the club has acquired during a two-decade long campaign to expand its boundaries, the newspaper reported.
NBA
Nets’ Irving has surgery on injured right shoulderNEW YORK — Kyrie Irving underwent surgery Tuesday to repair the injured right shoulder that ended his first season with the Brooklyn Nets after just 20 games.
The Nets said the procedure to relieve the impingement was performed by Dr. Riley Williams III at the Hospital for Special Surgery. The team said Irving is expected to make a full recovery.
Irving began having trouble with the shoulder as he worked to get back in shape after another injury in the preseason. The pain worsened in November, early in the regular season, and he missed 26 games before returning in January.
Irving got a cortisone shot on Dec. 24 but acknowledged that surgery still might be necessary. The decision to have it was reached last month on the night the Nets returned from the All-Star break.
He finished with averages of 27.4 points, 6.4 assists and 5.2 rebounds, and became the first player in franchise history to have multiple 50-point games in a season. He also missed time because of a sprained right knee.
► LiAngelo Ball was offered a G League contract for the remainder of this season, a person with knowledge of the situation said.
The expectation is that Ball will sign the contract relatively soon, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the contract has not been signed. Ball has been working out for about two months with the G League’s Oklahoma City Blue, who have 12 games left on their regular-season schedule.
LiAngelo Ball is the brother of New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball and 2020 NBA draft lottery-slot candidate LaMelo Ball. The Blue are the affiliate of the NBA’s Oklahoma City Thunder.
Olympics
Official: Tokyo Games could be held any time in 2020TOKYO — Japan’s Olympic minister said Tuesday the contract to hold the Tokyo Games only specifies the event has to be held during 2020.
Seiko Hashimoto’s response to a question in the upper house of parliament implies the Olympics could be held later in the year and would not have to start on July 24 as planned. The Paralympics open on Aug. 25.
The Tokyo Olympics are being threatened by a fast-spreading virus that has been blamed for 12 deaths in Japan and has shut down most schools, sports competitions and Olympic-related events in the country. The virus that started in China has been detected in at least 70 countries, with 90,000 cases and 3,100 deaths reported.
The suggestion of a possible change of plan was quickly batted back at a meeting of the International Olympic Committee’s executive board in Switzerland.
IOC president Thomas Bach and Tokyo organizers have repeatedly said they expect the Olympics to open on schedule.
► The surfing events at the 2024 Paris Olympics will be held on the other side of the world in Tahiti.
The International Olympic Committee signed off Tuesday on Paris organizers’ wish to send surfing competitions more than 9,000 miles away to the Pacific island instead of using France’s Atlantic coast.
A Paris proposal for the downtown Place de la Concorde to host urban sports — such as 3-on-3 basketball, breakdancing and sports climbing — was also approved.