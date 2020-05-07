Walker County’s clerk of court is looking for a way to direct some old funds for a public use.
Carter Brown said when he took office as clerk for Superior, State and Juvenile courts in 2009, he set up brand new accounts and daily reconciliations of funds; however, he has not yet been able to determine who paid, why and where roughly $100,000 from before his term of office should go. About $97,000 sits in one account and a few thousand dollars in a couple of other accounts, drawing interest until where the funds belong is determined. The last five county financial audits have found that the clerk’s office should address the issue of those prior funds that are held for others.
“I have been in contact with our county attorneys … and tried to figure out what to do with it,” Brown said.
He has tried to piece together where the funds belong, but the necessary records are not complete going that far back, he explained.
Brown said when he took office, clerk’s office funds were deposited in 12 different area banks. He consolidated those funds at The Bank of LaFayette.
The Bank of LaFayette has assisted him with his research into the funds in question, he said.
Like other county government operations, the COVID-19 outbreak has disrupted operations in Brown’s office. The office is now open with half the staff working one week and the other staff on the alternate week so that if an employee in the office becomes ill with the virus, only half of the staff would potentially be exposed, thereby allowing the other employees to continue working after the office is disinfected.
Once more normal daily activities resume, Brown looks forward to working with David Gottlieb, who was named as county attorney six months ago, to develop a plan to resolve the issue and to put those funds to use, he said. Brown also talked with the three previous county attorneys about the issue.
Background
In the early 2000s, the clerk’s office began computerizing its accounting, and the necessary records may have fallen through the cracks during that transition in technology.
The issue of reconciling cash accounts was reported in the fiscal 2004 audit performed by Burk, Pearlman, Nebben & Huggins of Chattanooga.
The fiscal 2007 audit, performed by the same firm, reported that cases/balances prior to October 2004 had not been reconciled. In the county’s response to the fiscal 2007 audit finding, then-Commissioner Bebe Heiskell wrote, “The clerk (of court) states that he does not have the personnel to take on this task at the present time. The county does not feel that the benefit of a reconciled balance would outweigh the cost of a new employee.”
An individual audit finding is stated in the subsequent audit, along with the auditors’ note whether corrective actions since the previous audit have resolved the issue. Consecutive audits reference prior issues until they are resolved, so an individual finding could be referenced in audits for years.
While Brown works to square away the issue of the unreconciled prior funds, he routinely has between three to five sets of eyes review the office’s transactions, he said.
“I can account for every dime since I came into office,” he said.
The clerk’s office processes 25,000 transactions annually, he said. Between $1.5 and $2 million goes through his office each year.
Brown succeeded Bill McDaniel who served in the clerk of court post for more than 30 years.
Chattanooga-based Henderson, Hutcherson & McCullough performed the fiscal 2017, 2018 and 2019 audits. Johnson, Hickey & Murchison of Chattanooga performed the fiscal 2015 and 2016 audits.