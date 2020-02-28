ATLANTA — The Olympic cauldron used in the 1996 Atlanta Games was scheduled to be publicly lit for the first time in more than two decades Saturday.
Georgia State University announced the cauldron will be lit just before noon. The flame will remain lit until about 3:30 p.m. as an Olympic marathon trial course weaves through some of Atlanta’s most historic neighborhoods.
Saturday’s race is expected to determine who will represent the United States in the upcoming Summer Olympics in Tokyo.
The cauldron was lit by boxing great Muhammad Ali during the opening ceremonies in 1996. It will be reignited Saturday by Georgia State athletic director, Charlie Cobb, the school said in a release.
Swimming
Olympic champion Sun gets eight-year ban for dopingGENEVA — Chinese swimmer Sun Yang was banned for eight years on Friday and will miss the 2020 Tokyo Olympics because he broke anti-doping rules in a late-night incident in which a blood sample container was smashed with a hammer.
The Court of Arbitration for Sport found the three-time Olympic champion guilty of refusing to cooperate with sample collectors during a visit to his home in September 2018 that turned confrontational.
In a rare hearing in open court in November, evidence was presented of how a security guard instructed by Sun’s mother broke the casing around a vial of his blood. The swimmer lit the early-hours scene with his mobile phone.
China’s greatest swimmer and one of its biggest sports stars, Sun had asked CAS for a public trial.
A 10-hour hearing broadcast on the court’s website showed Sun to be evasive at times under questioning that was hampered by severe translation issues between Chinese and English. The CAS panel’s verdict was delayed until all parties got a verified translation.
MLB
Latest injury throws start of Stanton’s season into doubtTAMPA. Fla. — New York Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton is upset over his latest injury, a strained right calf that could sideline him for opening day.
Stanton was hurt Tuesday during outfield drills, and an MRI revealed a Grade 1 strain, the least serious on the scale. Stanton said his chance to play in the March 26 opener at Baltimore all depends on his progress “this week, next week.”
Known for his strenous workouts, Stanton played in just 18 games last season due a number of injuries, and he hit .288 with three homers in 59 at-bats. He had 38 homers in his first year with the Yankees in 2018, one season after hitting a career-high 59 for Miami.
New York put a major league-record 30 players on the injured list last year, and there have been more injuries this year.
All-Star pitcher Luis Severino had Tommy John surgery Thursday and will miss the entire season. Lefty James Paxton is projected to miss the first two months following back surgery and slugger Aaron Judge has been slowed by right shoulder soreness.
NFL
Cardinals selected to play 2020 game in Mexico CityTEMPE, Ariz. — The Arizona Cardinals will play a regular-season game in Mexico City this year.
The announcement Friday said that additional details, including the date and opponent, would be released later. The Cardinals were required by the NFL to host a game outside the United States by 2023 after being awarded the hosting rights to the Super Bowl that will be played in February 2023.
The game will be the Cardinals’ second in Mexico City. The franchise played the San Francisco 49ers in 2005 in the first regular-season NFL game held outside the United States. The Cardinals won 31-14 in front of a then-record 103,467 fans at Estadio Azteca.
This will be the fourth game at Estadio Azteca over the past five years.