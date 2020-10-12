Atlanta Braves vs. Los Angeles Dodgers
Game 1 NLCS
Final
Atlanta Braves 5
Los Angeles Dodgers 1
Atlanta leads series 1-0
Up next: Game 2 - 6:05 p.m. ET
Ian Anderson vs. Clayton Kershaw
Check northwestgeorgianews.com/rome/sports/ for the game 1 recap.
MBaron
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Most Popular
Articles
- Warrant: Rome business owner received over $14,000 in stolen property
- Shooter remains at scene after killing man in Cedartown
- Woman dies after wreck on Ga. 53 near Burlington Road
- Floyd County Jail report for Friday, October 9, 8 a.m.
- Plans in the works to replace Long John Silvers on Turner McCall; zoning variances sought
- Barnsley tapped as top resort in Georgia, #4 in southeast
- WEATHER ALERT: Tornado watch in effect for Cobb County
- Man killed in Cedartown shooting Friday
- Georgia teachers group sues state over school reopenings
- COVID-19 death toll rises in Floyd County even as new cases trend downward