Atlanta Braves game and NL East standings
NL East Standings*
As of August 31, 5 p.m.*
Atlanta 19-14
Miami 15-15
Philadelphia 14-15
New York 15-20
Washington 12-19
Atlanta Braves - most recent game
Atlanta Braves 12
Philadelphia Phillies 10
MBaron
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Most Popular
Articles
- Floyd police seek information in Shannon shooting death
- Empty eateries may be making a comeback - Fuddruckers building under contract, old Country Gentleman location has been sold
- Federal unemployment checks to resume
- Rome adopts new order mandating face coverings in public
- River Jam 2020 still on for October; new plan 'a prototype' for concerts in the COVID-19 era
- Traffic stop leads to drug charges against Florida woman
- Another Floyd County COVID-19 death reported, Gov. Kemp says decrease in test positivity rate 'encouraging'
- Shooting on Perkins Street related to earlier one in West Rome
- Controversy drives concerns about Walker County transit director position
- State rolls back Floyd County's COVID-19 death toll, Kemp mulls creating mobile testing teams