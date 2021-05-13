Atlanta Braves - NL East standings
NL East Standings
Through Thursday, May 13
1. NY Mets 18-13 GB
2. Philadelphia 20-18 1.5
3. Atlanta 17-20 4.0
4. Miami 17-20 4.0
5. Washington 14-19 5.0
