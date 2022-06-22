Atlanta ace Fried wins arbitration case Field Level Media Jun 22, 2022 27 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Atlanta Braves ace Max Fried won his arbitration case and will earn $6.85 million for the 2022 season.The Braves were offering $6.6 million.The 28-year-old left-hander was represented by Ryan Hamill and Evan Green of CAA Baseball at Tuesday’s arbitration hearing.The only arbitration hearing remaining on the schedule is Friday with New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge.Fried is 7-2 with a 2.77 ERA through 14 starts in 2022, his sixth season with the Braves. He has 83 strikeouts in 87 2/3 innings.A two-time Gold Glove winner and 2021 World Series champion, Fried is 47-20 with a 3.25 ERA in 109 games (92 starts).Fried is eligible for free agency in 2025. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Register Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Buy a Copy of Today's Special EditionYou can purchase copies of today's Rome News-Tribune at CVS, Kroger, Circle K, Dollar General, Dollar Tree, Food Lion, Mapco, Race Trac, Walgreens, Walmart and many independent convenience stores. Trending Now Investigators seek cause of fatal fire: woman killed, 12-year-old flown to burn unit FX to film 'Kindred' TV series in the Cotton Block of Broad Street East Rome Popeyes closes as truck strikes building, manager hopes to get drive-through service back soon Filming taking place in southbound lane of Broad Street's Cotton Block this week Justin Ross Harris' murder conviction for infant hot car death overturned by high court Featured Businesses Rome News-Tribune Newsroom 305 E 6th Ave, Rome, GA 30161 +1(706)290-5252 Website Find a local business Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Online Poll Should hotels in Ringgold be allowed to sell beer and wine to their guests? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back