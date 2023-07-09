Athletes battle the heat at 20th Cedartown 5K wheelchair race

Athletes in the men’s divisions take off from the start of the 2023 Cedartown Wheelchair 5K Road Race on College Street on Thursday, July 6. The threat of rain never materialized, but competitors still had to face heat and humidity along the 3.1-mile course.
Athletes Martin Velasco Soria (from left), Krige Schabort, and Fidel Aguilar celebrate as the top three finishers in the Masters division of the 2023 Cedartown 5K with race director Daniel Schabort (standing, left) and organizer Dave Grove.
Spectators cheer on competitors in the women's open division as they start their way down College Street in the 2023 Cedartown 5K on Thursday, July 6.
The men's field of the 2023 Cedartown 5K travels up College Street, which is traditionally lined with the country flags of those who compete in the event.
Athletes, volunteers, support staff and spectators gather for a group shot at the finish line following the 2023 Cedartown 5K wheelchair road race on Thursday, July 6.
Some new faces experienced the sweltering evening heat of Georgia last week as nearly 40 athletes competed in the Cedartown 5K Wheelchair Road Race along some of the city’s residential streets.
The 2023 edition of the event, which is part of the Cedartown Wheelchair Athlete Training Camp and 5K, marked the 20th time community volunteers came together to welcome some of the top wheelchair athletes in the world, and it concluded with a special recognition for some of those who helped it get there.