Athletes battle the heat at 20th Cedartown 5K wheelchair race

Some new faces experienced the sweltering evening heat of Georgia last week as nearly 40 athletes competed in the Cedartown 5K Wheelchair Road Race along some of the city’s residential streets.

The 2023 edition of the event, which is part of the Cedartown Wheelchair Athlete Training Camp and 5K, marked the 20th time community volunteers came together to welcome some of the top wheelchair athletes in the world, and it concluded with a special recognition for some of those who helped it get there.

