The 6th annual Catoosa Children’s Fund Baseball Classic will be held at AT&T Field, home of the Chattanooga Lookouts, on Saturday, Mar. 6.
The purpose of the Catoosa County Children’s Fund is to provide Catoosa County school children and families with short-term needs such as food, clothing, shelter, dental and medical care, educational-related supplies and fees, or short-term emergency needs in an effort to develop their physical, mental, and emotional health and welfare.
Previous years’ games in the first Catoosa Children’s Fund Baseball Classic were some of the highest attended non-Lookouts game in AT&T Field history.
This year’s Classic will feature three games. In the opener, LFO will face Southeast Whitfield at 11 a.m., followed by Ringgold against defending Class AAAAAA state champion Heritage-Conyers at 1:30 p.m. The day will wrap up with Heritage-Catoosa taking on defending Class A (Public School) state champion Gordon Lee at 4. The gates will open at 10 a.m.
All money raised will be donated to the Catoosa County Children’s Fund. Tickets are $5 each and can be purchased at the Catoosa County Board of Education or from any of the three Catoosa County high school baseball teams.
In the event the games cannot be played at AT&T Field that day, LFO, Ringgold and Heritage-Catoosa will each host their game at 1 p.m.