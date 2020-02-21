WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — On the day Houston outfielder Josh Reddick said he and other players have received death threats in the wake of the team’s sign-stealing scandal, union head Tony Clark said safety had become an issue for some of his members.
Clark spoke before Reddick told reporters that he received death threats on social media and that people have commented on pictures of his infant twins, saying they hope they get cancer. He said teammates have also received threatening messages and he thinks it will be “pretty scary” for his wife and children to join him on the road this season since club hotels become known.
Commissioner Rob Manfred concluded last month that the Astros violated rules by using a television camera to steal catchers’ signs during their run to the 2017 World Series title and again in the 2018 season.
While manager AJ Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow were suspended for one season and then fired by the team, players were not disciplined.
Some players on other teams have said and implied that they would intentionally throw at the Astros this season, and Atlanta’s Nick Markakis said Tuesday that “every single guy over there needs a beating.”
► Arizona reliever Archie Bradley won the final salary arbitration case of the year, leaving teams with a 7-5 advantage over players.
Bradley, a 27-year right-hander, was given a raise from $1.83 million to $4.1 million Friday by arbitrators Andrew Strongin, Steven Wolf and Jules Bloch. The Diamondbacks had argued for $3,625,000.
Bradley was 4-5 with a 3.52 ERA in 65 relief appearances and one start last year. He struck out 87 and walked 36 in 71 2/3 innings.
NFL
Player reps not voting on labor; want more talksNEW YORK — NFL player representatives decided Friday to not vote on a new labor deal approved by team owners, instead, seeking more negotiations with the league next week.
The union’s executive committee voted 6-5 early Friday to recommend rejecting the terms of the new CBA that NFL owners approved Thursday.
Eventually, the entire NFL Players Association membership must vote on an agreement.
The owners’ proposal features a 17-game season, shorter preseason, larger rosters and limits on the number of international games. Objections to an expanded regular season are considered the main stumbling block for player approval.
Several people familiar with the terms say they feature increases in minimum salaries, changes in practice squad makeup and eligibility, and reduced offseason and preseason requirements as pivotal parts of the deal.
Golf
Rookie Hovland shoots 66 for share of Puerto Rico leadRIO GRANDE, Puerto Rico — PGA Tour rookie Viktor Hovland shot a 6-under 66 on Friday at windy Coco Beach for a share of the Puerto Rico Open lead.
With most of the top players in the world at the World Golf Championship event in Mexico, the 22-year-old Norwegian eagled the par-5 second and rebounded from a late bogey on a par 5 with a birdie to join first-round leader Kyle Stanley, Josh Teater and Emiliano Grillo at 10-under 134.
Hovland dropped a stroke on the par-5 15th, then got back to 10 under with a birdie on the par-4 17th. The former Oklahoma State player won the 2018 U.S. Amateur at Pebble Beach, then became the first player since Matt Kuchar in 1998 to sweep low amateur honors at the Masters and U.S. Open.
Stanley followed an opening 64 with a 70. Grillo birdied the final two holes in a 68.
Sam Ryder was a stroke back after a 65. David Lingmerth (65), Ben Martin (66), Rhein Gibson (70) and Martin Laird (69) were 8 under.