PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Uncertainty will surface if you let your emotions take control. Offer practical solutions to reverse negativity when dealing with peers or loved ones. Stick to the facts.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Put more emphasis on how you look and feel. Embrace trends and pursue knowledge and experience to help you stay ahead of any competitor. Romance should be a priority.

Visit Eugenialast.com, or join Eugenia on Twitter/Facebook/LinkedIn.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In