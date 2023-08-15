VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Don't share secrets or offer unnecessary information. You must decide what's in your best interest. Trips and educational pursuits will stress your budget.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- The connections you make through networking will provide helpful suggestions for the future. The gestures you make will determine what kind of support you receive.

Visit Eugenialast.com, or join Eugenia on Twitter/Facebook/LinkedIn.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In