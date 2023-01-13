CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Build on solid ground. Simplify your plans to guarantee positive results. Do something uplifting or help a cause you care about. Don't limit what you can do due to laziness.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Think twice; an unnecessary move will set you back. Put more effort into how you run your home and invest in yourself. Keeping up with technology will help you take advantage of a financial opportunity.

Visit Eugenialast.com, or join Eugenia on Twitter/Facebook/LinkedIn.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In