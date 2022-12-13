SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Understanding will help you navigate through sticky situations with people who don't share your opinions. A social event will reveal someone's intentions. Make sure your foundations are solid.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Discuss the changes you want to make with those you love and respect. The feedback you receive will encourage you to get started. Others will be surprisingly eager to help you.

