VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Gather information before making a decision that affects your position. Stay calm and demonstrate what you have to offer and are willing to do. Stretching your imagination will encourage new beginnings.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Explore the possibilities. Check out what's new and exciting. Keeping your plans simple and affordable will improve your life. Update your image to boost your morale.

Visit Eugenialast.com, or join Eugenia on Twitter/Facebook/LinkedIn.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In