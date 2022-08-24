VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Channel your energy into something worthwhile. Criticism and anger won't help you achieve your goals or leave a good impression on others. Change what's necessary, and let your intuition guide you.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Open conversations with people of interest. What you discover will encourage you to do more research and make lifestyle adjustments that put your mind at ease and give you hope for a brighter future.

