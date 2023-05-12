TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Harness your skills and implement changes to make your life easier. Don't put up with what or who holds you back. Set guidelines and take the road that satisfies you. Romance is apparent.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Set a path that takes you to your destination. Leave nothing to chance or up to someone who isn't invested in what you are trying to achieve. Momentum is what you need.

