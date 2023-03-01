PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Listen to reason and distance yourself from lofty suggestions that involve risks. You can avoid instability due to false information or poor decisions if you are true to yourself.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- You'll have plenty to do, so don't waste time. The busier you are, the easier it will be to avoid turmoil and interference. Don't share personal information or believe everything you hear.

