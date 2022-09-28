LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Put your best foot forward and charm everyone you encounter. A positive attitude will get you further than will complaints or criticism. Look at what's possible and keep a positive attitude.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Don't take anything for granted or expect others to live up to their words. Be prepared to do things yourself and to take the credit you deserve. Don't overspend or risk your health.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- You have more going for you than you realize. Pull out all the stops and move full speed ahead. Discuss your intentions and make a change that gives you the freedom to pursue your dream.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- An unusual change to how you handle money or earn your living is apparent. Be smart and formulate a plan that has long-term financial benefits. Protect your health and well-being.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Don't let what others do or say get you down. Consider what will make you happy, and put your energy toward improving your home and relationships. Assess your finances. Romance is apparent.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Hang on to your secrets, be a good listener and find out where you stand before you reveal your intentions. Use your skills to make improvements. A financial gain is apparent.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Observe what others are doing and how it will benefit your community, and you'll devise an efficient plan. If you focus on helping others, you'll gain allies. Structure your plans carefully.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Be sure you can deliver on your promises before you commit. An intelligent but innovative plan will get you where you want to go. New beginnings will spark your imagination and offer hope.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- You'll need to be intensely focused to get ahead professionally. Spare no expense when it comes to getting what you want. Rely on yourself to avoid disappointment. Make plans with a loved one.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Experience and imagination will help you find a way to get what you want. Put your energy where it counts, and a positive change at home will put your mind at ease. Scout for bargains.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Don't bend to someone's pressure. Stand your ground and make a difference. A pick-me-up will boost your ego. Update your appearance and nurture meaningful relationships.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Discuss what you want and how you plan to move forward, and you'll be able to set up changes to suit your needs. Making a lifestyle adjustment will lead to better days ahead.