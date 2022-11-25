SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Rein in emotions and use common sense to ensure you avoid a path paved with good intentions but little substance. Get the facts before you agree to something that can hurt your reputation.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Look at the possibilities, and you'll figure out a new way to use the skills and services you have honed over the years. Explore something you enjoy doing.

