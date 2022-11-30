SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Trust yourself and you won't be disappointed. Be aware of individuals who try to take advantage of you. Take the initiative to run the show instead of being an onlooker. Practice moderation.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Open your doors to people who make you think and offer ideas that can help you bring about positive change. Show enthusiasm; your input will boost morale and encourage others.

