AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- A budget-friendly plan will ease stress and help you meet your demands. Don't let what others decide to do influence or cost you. You'll find the perfect spot to start a new project.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Consider the long-term effects before making a move. Educate yourself, talk to experts and keep your emotions out of your final decision. Be sure to update documents that need it.

Visit Eugenialast.com, or join Eugenia on Twitter/Facebook/LinkedIn.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In