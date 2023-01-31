AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Don't stop, regardless of what everyone around you is doing. A relationship will change, but don't dismay; in the end, it will be to your benefit. Don't hide your true feelings.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Be realistic regarding expectations. Sign up for what you know you can handle, nothing more. Exhaustion or injury will slow you down if you don't get enough rest or take an unwise risk.

