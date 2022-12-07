SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Leave nothing to chance. Have patience with others, but don't take on responsibilities that belong to someone else. Take precautions when faced with controversy.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- You're on a roll, and nothing can stop you. Challenges will be easy for you to handle. Share your vision with people who can help you achieve your goal. Mix business with pleasure.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Volunteer for something, and you'll meet someone interesting. A proactive approach will ensure you get things done on time and to your liking. Do something that reflects the spirit of the season.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Share your thoughts and feelings with a loved one and resolve differences. Keeping the peace will help you sail into next year with the hope of good things to come. Anger will not help you.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Take the high road if someone spews negativity in your direction. A kind word will make a difference and help change the atmosphere in the room. Put your energy into tidying up loose ends.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- A little festive cheer with clients, colleagues or a loved one will get you in the festive spirit. Touch base with people you won't see over the holidays or volunteer to help those in need.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Take a moment to think about what's happening around you. Be safe instead of sorry when dealing with weighty matters. Question everyone and everything before you shift into high gear.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Stretch your mind, be innovative and update your skills to fit today's trends. You have plenty to gain if you set a course that takes you from beginning to end. It's time to get things done.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Stick to your plan and carry on, regardless of what others do. By putting your heart and soul into things that matter to you, you'll get meaningful results. Don't let uncertainty slow you down.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Don't disclose your feelings. An opinionated approach when dealing with others won't help you get what you want. The way to bring about change is through positive action and hard work.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Walk on eggshells. It will be easy to disrupt domestic situations if you don't choose your words wisely. Focus on being helpful, positive and patient, and you'll dodge an emotional bullet.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Keep your life simple. Don't change anything that's not necessary. Clearing up time-sensitive business will help stabilize your life. Touch base with an older friend or relative.