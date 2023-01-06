CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Broaden your horizons and see what others offer. Look at your investments and consider the best place to put your money. A change at home may not please everyone. Stop talking and start doing.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Discover possibilities through trial and error. Listen to the experts, then develop a plan that follows the rules and links you directly to someone who can make your dreams come true.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Your imagination will lead to ideas that capture the attention of someone who can see your vision and help you realize it. Don't be offended by suggestions or advice; you might learn something!
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Negotiate on your behalf. What you propose will lead to success and financial gain. Paying attention to detail and going the extra mile will impress people who can help you advance.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Sit tight and let the dust settle. Check out ways to keep up with trends and ensure you have the latest technology working for you. A meeting with someone will help you solidify your plans.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- A partnership may entice you, but be wary. Put greater emphasis on how you present yourself. If you communicate your thoughts, someone unexpected will back you.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) - Help someone going through a rough time. Your kindness and patience will help you recognize something valuable. Rethink a certain plan to ease stress. Don't overextend yourself.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Your choices will be up for review, and the outcome will impact your next move. Be true to yourself. A networking event will lead to a tempting deal. Don't invest cash; offer your services.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- If you follow your heart, something good will transpire. Criticism will distance you from what you want. Focus on dealing with people openly and incorporating suggestions offered.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Emotions will spin out of control if you don't address issues head-on. Listen to the input offered and do what's best for the majority. A short trip or meeting will point you in the right direction.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Work quickly, leave nothing to chance and shoot for the stars. Make your plans known. Establishing yourself in a community that welcomes cutting-edge ideas will boost your ego and promote success.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- When you think you have everything in place, someone will offer profound insight into something you must consider. Honesty will be necessary if you want to put uncertainty to rest.