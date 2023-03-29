ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Anger will impact your performance. A change of plans shouldn't cost you financially. Examine details before you agree to something. Efficiency will be the key to your success.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Think before you act. Have a foolproof plan in place before you begin. Use your imagination to find an exciting way to attract interest, and everything else will fall into place.

