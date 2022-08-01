LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Someone will make you look bad if given a chance. Use your charm and attributes to get your way. Monitor any change to your earnings until you gain the financial comfort you desire.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- A change of attitude coupled with an aggressive, hands-on approach will help you build momentum and clear a passage for bigger and better opportunities. Positive change leads to personal happiness.

Visit Eugenialast.com, or join Eugenia on Twitter/Facebook/LinkedIn.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In