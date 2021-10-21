Rome, GA (30161)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms during the morning. Cloudy skies this afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 76F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.