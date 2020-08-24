VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Look over your options, and make a decision. Promote what you want to do with a little flair, and you will convince others to help you pursue your goals.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Sit tight, keep a watchful eye on what others are doing and steer clear of people putting unfair demands on you. Focus on keeping the peace and learning all you can to get ahead.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Follow the path that beckons you, and you will sail through today with ease. Concentrate on creative endeavors and self-improvement to find satisfaction. Romance is on the rise.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Stop and give yourself a chance to evaluate what's going on around you. Put your energy into physical fitness, self-improvement and clear thinking. The truth matters.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Your finances will take an unexpected turn, but it doesn't have to be for the worse. You'll get a chance to breathe easily and improve your quality of life if you make a positive domestic change.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Hard work will pay off. Rely on lessons from your past to get ahead now. Do what's best for you, instead of doing what someone wants you to do. Don't shy away from opportunity.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Make changes that suit your needs. Helping others is fine, but make sure you get something in return. Love and romance look promising. Share your feelings and take action.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Take better care of yourself. Refuse to get involved in something that isn't to your advantage. Focus on self-preservation, moderation and personal gain.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- It's up to you to take the wheel and make things happen. Delegate chores, responsibilities and jobs you cannot handle yourself. Be innovative and eager to try something new.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Think twice before you believe what you hear or pass it along. Expect someone to exaggerate or mislead you. Question what's possible before you sign up for something that might jeopardize your finances or friendships.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- It's OK to toot your horn to ensure that people know what you are capable of doing. Take advantage of any situation that allows you to get ahead. Romance is favored.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Put your effort where it counts. Focus on taking care of unfinished business and physically taking action to reach your goal. Refuse to let anyone sidetrack you with grand yet empty schemes. Do your own thing.