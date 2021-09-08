VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- You are onto something. Don't give up or let someone sidetrack you. Exploring what interests you will build confidence and help you gain the momentum you require to broaden your horizons.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Patience will help you avoid a blowout. Listen carefully, don't act in haste and consider the consequences of sharing personal information or engaging in gossip. Look for the positive in everything.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Help older relatives or colleagues. You'll gain access to valuable information that can help you bring about positive change. You'll be attracted to unique situations and opportunities.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- You'll gain perspective if you observe what's going on around you. Gather information, sign up for courses and keep up with technology. Don't trust hearsay.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Emotions will surface if you can't find common ground with someone you live with or work alongside. Focus on getting things done. An open mind, kind gestures and a positive attitude will be key.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Keep close tabs on your cash, documents and anything else of importance. Avoid situations that can lead to health risks or problems with an authority figure. Invest in something you'd like to pursue.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- A chance meeting or reminder will lead to an exciting opportunity that can change the way you live and do things. A partnership will lead to a spirited adventure. Protect your health.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Do your part, but don't make waves. An emotional incident is best kept under wraps until you have thought matters through. Acting on an assumption will make you look bad. Take a deep breath.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Be passionate about your pursuits. Refuse to let anyone or anything stand between you and your goal. Let your experience shine through, and you will open doors. Let your strengths guide you.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Size up situations and what others say, and be honest about what you think and want. Take advantage of an opportunity to get ahead, and don't look back. Thinking ahead will help you get ahead.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Emotional matters will escalate if you let someone get under your skin. Be blunt about what you want, and seek out the people and pastimes that bring you joy. Don't give in just to keep the peace.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Align yourself with like-minded people to avoid being railroaded by someone pushing you to participate in something that isn't in your best interest. It's up to you to pursue what makes you happy.