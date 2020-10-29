SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- A change made by a close friend or family member be a wake-up call. Don't ignore the signs. An aggressive approach to joint ventures is favored. Make sure to include your loved ones in your plans.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Spend less time pondering the impossible and more time focused on getting things done. Get together with someone who supports and encourages you for some needed reinforcement.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Don't lose sight of what you are trying to achieve. Allow others the freedom to do as they please. Working alone will have its advantages.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- You are in a better position than you realize. Don't let someone downplay what you have to offer. Pay close attention to medical, financial and legal matters. Romance is favored.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Mixed emotions will lead you down a rabbit hole. Check your ego at the door when dealing with joint ventures or manipulative people. Use your imagination to come up with a crackerjack plan.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Express your feelings and opinions, and find out who is in agreement with you. Once you establish your position, it will be easier to make the right decisions.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Pay close attention to how others react to the information you share. It's important not to exaggerate or fall prey to someone's embellishment. Play it safe.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Size up situations and take action. Ask challenging questions and support whoever shares your values. Don't wait until it's too late to make a difference. Get out there and join in!
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- At the first sign of trouble, address issues swiftly and make positive suggestions. Don't take chances with your health. An offer looks inviting.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Speak up if you dislike or disagree with something. Trying to please everyone won't help you reach your goal. Romance will enhance a meaningful relationship. Focus on physical fitness.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Don't let an emotional matter stop you from taking care of your responsibilities. Changes to your routine and methods should be welcome.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Pick up the pace. Put an end to complaints and criticism by taking charge and making things happen. Share your vision to receive some quality input.