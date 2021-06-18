CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Look for a unique way to get things completed within budget and on time. A change may be frustrating at first, but you will overcome any minor setback you face if you are diligent.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Look at all sides of a situation and follow your heart. Don't let anyone talk you into something indulgent. Channel your energy into something tangible, and you will find the right path.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- A pragmatic approach to an emotional situation will help you find a solution. A unique offer will intrigue you. Nurture an important relationship with a colleague. Romance is on the rise.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Learn as you go; you will accomplish all that you set out to do. Discipline and an ambitious approach to life, learning and personal growth will take you down an exciting, engaging path.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Remain calm and in control, regardless of what others do or say. Stick to the truth, consider what you enjoy doing most and concentrate on exploring the possibilities available to you.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Be open and honest about your feelings. Expand your relationships with people who share your concerns and are heading in a similar direction. Change your surroundings to suit your lifestyle.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- It's OK to do things differently. Focus on home, family and setting up your house to add to its comfort and convenience. Strive to reach your goal and to stabilize meaningful relationships.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Don't make promises you cannot keep or give a false impression about your feelings. An intelligent explanation will help you sway the opinion of someone who can help you reach your goal.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Head in a direction that makes you stretch your imagination. Strive to discover what you can do, keep an open mind and walk away from anything or anyone that isn't in your best interest.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Pursue something you enjoy doing. Do the best you can; you will make a difference. Educational pursuits will pay off. The effort you put forth to reach your dreams will be noticed.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Put your heart into your responsibilities. Others will notice your ability to get things done. Strive to advance. Leave nothing to chance, and you will excel.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Share your thoughts openly and compassionately. Change begins with an idea and the art of persuasion. Use your charm to attract attention. Discipline, honesty and hard work will be necessary.