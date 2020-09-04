VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- A certain insight will lead to an emotional moment that requires honesty and clarity. Embrace the future wholeheartedly and put the past behind you.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- You can resolve sensitive issues if you have a positive attitude. Personal improvements will lift your spirits. Intellectual and emotional connections look promising.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Don't let a change of plans ruin your day. Take precautions when dealing with risky situations. Make your health and well-being priorities. Grant someone a favor.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Make professional moves or form a partnership. Ensure that you are financially stable before making an expenditure that may not be necessary. Someone will take advantage of you if you are gullible.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Take time to explain yourself and your actions. Unfinished business needs to be dealt with openly and honestly. A change at home will give you a new lease on life. Consider the possibilities.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- You'll face uncertainty regarding personal matters, relationships and domestic issues. Refuse to let an outsider interfere in your business or your decisions. Protect your position, health and reputation.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- An emotional debate will be debilitating. Take a step back and consider the consequences before you say something you regret. Compassion will be necessary to avoid a dispute.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- New beginnings are overdue, and having a positive, forward-thinking attitude will make every transition easier. Love and romance are on the rise.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Avoid making a hasty decision. You have more options than you realize. Take a moment to discover the possibilities. Slow down, and follow the path that leads to peace of mind and long-term happiness.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Someone will play with your emotions if you are gullible or too accommodating. Use your intelligence, and you will recognize what's best for you. Romance is encouraged.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Look for the right moment to make a change. Be direct about your plans if you want to avoid interference. Someone from your past will entice you to consider something that isn't in your best interest.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- You'll capture interest with your charm. Present your ideas to those who are in a position to help you reach your goal. Pick up the pace, stay in shape and pay attention to your health and well-being. Romance is favored.